How Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and Mac support Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi 6E is an extension of the Wi-Fi 6 standard that uses the 6 GHz band. The 6 GHz band is a new unlicensed spectrum that has been allocated by the FCC for Wi-Fi use. It offers 1,200 MHz of contiguous spectrum, which is more than three times the amount of spectrum available in the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.

This additional spectrum allows Wi-Fi 6E to offer faster speeds, lower latency, and better performance in crowded environments. It is also less susceptible to interference from other devices, such as microwave ovens and Bluetooth devices.

Wi-Fi 6E is still in its early stages of adoption, but it has the potential to revolutionize the way we use Wi-Fi. It could enable new applications such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and high-definition video streaming.

Here are some of the benefits of Wi-Fi 6E:

• Faster speeds: Wi-Fi 6E can theoretically offer speeds up to 9.6 Gbps. This is much faster than the speeds offered by Wi-Fi 6 in the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.

• Lower latency: Wi-Fi 6E has lower latency than Wi-Fi 6 in the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. This means that there is less delay between when you send a request and when you receive a response.

• Better performance in crowded environments: Wi-Fi 6E is less susceptible to interference from other devices than Wi-Fi 6 in the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. This means that you can enjoy better performance in crowded environments, such as airports and coffee shops.

• Support for new applications: Wi-Fi 6E can support new applications such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and high-definition video streaming. These applications require high bandwidth and low latency, which Wi-Fi 6E can provide.

If you are looking for the fastest, most reliable Wi-Fi possible, then Wi-Fi 6E is the way to go.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

As Wi-Fi 6E is relatively new, not all devices support it yet. This means you might not be able to take full advantage of its features if other devices in your network are not Wi-Fi 6E compatible. Apple devices that support the standard are as follows: • iMac (24-inch, Nov 2023)

• MacBook Pro (14-inch, Nov 2023)

• MacBook Pro (16-inch, Nov 2023)

• MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023) or MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023)

• Mac mini (2023)

• Mac Studio (2023)

• Mac Pro (2023)

• iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max

• iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) or iPad Pro 12.9 inch (6th generation)

