49% of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s $318 billion portfolio is now invested in Apple

As of September 30th, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway had 49% of its $318 billion equity securities portfolio invested in Apple.
Trevor Jennewine for The Motley Fool:
The prevailing consensus is that Buffett was not the original decision-maker when Berkshire first bought shares in 2016. That distinction probably lies with his co-investment managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler.
But there can be no question that Buffett has a high conviction now about Apple, based on Berkshire’s huge asset allocation. As Buffett said earlier this year: “Apple is different than the other businesses we own. It just happens to be a better business.”
Buffett sees a durable competitive advantage as the most important quality a business can possess, and Apple has that in spades… Buffett called attention to those qualities during a CNBC interview earlier this year: “If you’re an Apple user and somebody offers you $10,000, but the only proviso is they’ll take away your iPhone and you’ll never be able to buy another, you’re not going to take it.” Not many companies have a product that is so highly prized among consumers.
[Apple] is the largest smartphone manufacturer in the U.S. (55% market share in the third quarter) and the second-largest worldwide (16% market share in the third quarter). Apple is also the fourth-largest personal computer (PC) manufacturer, and it leads the market in tablets and smartwatches.
That creates a path to mid-single-digit growth in device revenue in the coming years as the broader consumer electronics market is expected to grow at 6.6% annually through 2030, according to Grand View Research… But Apple has an installed base north of 2 billion active devices, which creates a monetization opportunity via services… That creates a path to low-double-digit growth in services revenue in the coming years…
MacDailyNews Take: You can do worse, far worse, than following Warren Buffett’s investment advice.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.