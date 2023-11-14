Investors should pay attention to Apple’s expanding gross margins – analyst

Apple is about more than just revenue, says Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi who points out to investor’s that the company’s margins are growing.

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi wrote in a research note on Tuesday that while Apple’s revenue has declined in the latest few quarters when compared with 2022, gross margins continue to expand. “Fundamentally, it has been an improvement in product gross margins which have grown an average of ~170 bps per year since 2020, vs. declining ~140 bps per year between 2015 and 2020,” Sacconaghi said, referring to basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point. He has a Market Perform rating on the stock and a target of $195 for the price. According to FactSet, Apple’s gross margins were about flat year over year from 2015 to 2020, but have increased every year from 2020 to the present. Current gross margins are 44.1%.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s margin expansion is due to better differentiating iPhone Pro models, driving an increase in iPhone ASP and, of course, strong growth in Services which are higher margin than products.

