Apple TV+ releases insanely great trailer for ‘Masters of the Air’ series from Steven Spielberg

Apple TV+ on Thursday unveiled the first teaser for its highly anticipated, nine-episode limited series, “Masters of the Air,” hailing from executive producers Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, and written by John Orloff. Starring a stellar cast led by Academy Award nominee Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook and Ncuti Gatwa, “Masters of the Air” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 26, 2024 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Friday through March 15, 2024.

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

“Masters of the Air” is enormous in both scale and scope, and depicts a unique and crucial time in world history. A genuine cinematic achievement, the series shot on locations ranging from the bucolic fields and villages of southeast England, to the harsh deprivations of a German prisoner-of-war camp.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Masters of the Air” is executive produced by Spielberg through Amblin Television, and Hanks and Goetzman for Playtone. Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey co-executive produce alongside Playtone’s Steven Shareshian. In addition to writing, Orloff co-executive produces. Graham Yost also serves as co-executive producer. Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Dee Rees and Tim Van Patten serve as directors.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 392 wins and 1,631 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: “Masters of the Air” will be another strong subscriber magnet for Apple TV+!

