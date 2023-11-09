Apple Watch Ultra saves life of unconscious diabetic

A 40-year-old Las Vegas resident who has type 1 diabetes is crediting his Apple Watch Ultra for saving his life after the device called emergency services when he fell unconscious.

Ambar Rodriguez for KSNV-TV News3:

Josh Furman said typically, when his blood sugar gets low, his insulin pump alerts him by sounding an alarm. But earlier this year, when his blood sugar was so low, he lost consciousness while home alone and hit his head on the floor. “I don’t know how long I was out for, but when I woke up, the Apple Watch had basically called 911, the paramedics,” Furman said. “But I could not talk. I sounded like I had a mouth full of marbles. 911 could not understand me, but they had the GPS from the watch, so they knew where I was.”

“I don’t think people know enough about their Apple Watch to realize what it can actually do with the fall detection (feature),” he said… Once the watch detects a hard fall, it sends each emergency contact a message with your location, including informing them that 911 was called. “If it wasn’t for the features that I use, the blood glucose sensor and all that stuff, I wouldn’t have gotten the watch, and now with the fall detection that honestly saved my life,” Furman said.

If Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 4 or later, or Apple Watch Ultra or later detects a hard fall while you’re wearing your watch, it taps you on the wrist, sounds an alarm, and displays an alert. You can choose to contact emergency services or dismiss the alert by pressing the Digital Crown, tapping Close in the upper-left corner, or tapping “I’m OK.” If your Apple Watch detects that you’re moving, it waits for you to respond to the alert and won’t automatically call emergency services. If your watch detects that you’ve been immobile for about a minute, it will make the call automatically.

