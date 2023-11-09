Apple boosts trade-in prices for iPads, Apple Watches, Android phones in time for Christmas

Apple this week increased the trade-in values of some iPads, Apple Watches, and several Android phones.

Zac Hall for 9to5Mac:

Here are the estimated trade-in values for iPads and Apple Watches that have increased: • Apple Watch Ultra: Up to $425 (was $380)

• Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $160 (was $155)

• iPad Pro: Up to $580 (was $510)

• iPad Air: Up to $325 (was $315)

• iPad: Up to $260 (was $170) Additionally, Apple provides trade-in credit for select Android devices [and has boosted their trade-in values as well].

MacDailyNews Take: Glasses of ice water in hell all around for the Android sufferers this holiday season! There’s never been a better time to upgrade to a real iPhone!

