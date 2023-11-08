Unified memory architecture (UMA) is a hallmark of Apple silicon that delivers high bandwidth, low latency, and unmatched power efficiency. In a nutshell, “RAM” in a Mac, iPhone, or iPad is not the same as RAM in a PC, phone, or tablet. Unified memory architecture provides a single pool of memory within a custom package, so all of the technologies in the chip can access the same data without copying it between multiple pools of memory, further improving performance and efficiency, and reducing the amount of memory a system requires for the majority of tasks.
William Gallagher for AppleInsider:
“Comparing our memory to other system’s memory actually isn’t equivalent,” Apple vice president of worldwide product marketing Bob Borchers said in a new interview, “because of the fact that we have such an efficient use of memory, and we use memory compression, and we have a unified memory architecture.”
“Actually, 8GB on an M3 MacBook Pro is probably analogous to 16GB on other systems,” he continued. “We just happen to be able to use it much more efficiently.”
“This is the place where I think people need to see beyond the specs, and actually go and look beyond the capabilities, and listen to trusted people like you who have actually used the systems,” he said. “People need to look beyond the specifications and actually go and understand how that technology is being used. That’s the true test.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in December 2020, “Certainly, Apple is not only at the cutting edge of a revolution in chips, they’re leading it.”
1 Comment
This is brilliantly true. I have an M1 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, and I have been using MacBooks since 2011, so have been able to thoroughly compare the M1 and M2 MacBook Airs compared with Intel-equipped MBAs and MBPs, and the difference is starkly in favour of M1 and M2.
No fan noise, long battery life, tons of tabs, great performance… 8GB isn’t slowing the system down. I chose an MBA M2 last year with 24GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, and while it has been fantastic to give Windows and Linux VMs 6 or 8GB RAM and still have 16 to 18 left for the Mac is great – no need to give Windows 2 or 4GB and the Mac have 6 or 4GB, especially when that was with Intel chips in the pre-M1, 2 and 3 era.
So, great to hear this from Bob Borchers at Apple! 🙂