Unified memory architecture (UMA) is a hallmark of Apple silicon that delivers high bandwidth, low latency, and unmatched power efficiency. In a nutshell, “RAM” in a Mac, iPhone, or iPad is not the same as RAM in a PC, phone, or tablet. Unified memory architecture provides a single pool of memory within a custom package, so all of the technologies in the chip can access the same data without copying it between multiple pools of memory, further improving performance and efficiency, and reducing the amount of memory a system requires for the majority of tasks.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

‎

“Comparing our memory to other system’s memory actually isn’t equivalent,” Apple vice president of worldwide product marketing Bob Borchers said in a new interview, “because of the fact that we have such an efficient use of memory, and we use memory compression, and we have a unified memory architecture.” “Actually, 8GB on an M3 MacBook Pro is probably analogous to 16GB on other systems,” he continued. “We just happen to be able to use it much more efficiently.” “This is the place where I think people need to see beyond the specs, and actually go and look beyond the capabilities, and listen to trusted people like you who have actually used the systems,” he said. “People need to look beyond the specifications and actually go and understand how that technology is being used. That’s the true test.”

‎

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in December 2020, “Certainly, Apple is not only at the cutting edge of a revolution in chips, they’re leading it.”

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.