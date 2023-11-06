Apple says the Apple Watch battery drain fix is coming soon

Following a 9to5Mac report on a battery drain problem affecting Apple Watch users, Cupertino has confirmed the existence of the problem and says a software update containing the fix is coming soon.
This Apple Watch battery drain problem appears to affect a wide range of Apple Watch users. This includes the newest models like the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, as well as older models like the Apple Watch Series 4. Affected users say that their Apple Watch battery life started draining abnormally quickly after updating to watchOS 10.1.
In an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers on Saturday, Apple confirmed that it is aware of the battery drain problem affecting Apple Watch users. The company said that a fix is “coming soon” via a software update for watchOS 10.
MacDailyNews Take: Have you noticed your Apple Watch battery draining more quickly than usual with watchOS 10.1?
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
2 Comments
No problem with my Apple Watch Series 9 on watchOS 10.1. I’m getting much longer battery life than I was getting on my Series 6 (pre watchOS 10.1.).
My ultra battery is a marathon battery with the update. I get double the battery life than before. I hope they change nothing.