Apple preps next-gen batteries; several years in the making, could arrive in 2025

A report from ETNews suggests that Apple has been working on new battery technology for “several years,” and it will finally be released as early as 2025 in the company’s devices.

Ali Salman reports for wccftech:

Apple is investing quite a bit to develop components for its future devices. The company’s approach will resemble transitioning from Intel to its in-house M series of chips. We can expect new display and battery technology from the company in the coming years.

According to the report, the battery will be primarily intended for the iPhone. However, it can be expanded to the iPad and additional products if the performance is better than now. The company is reportedly taking an active part in the development of the materials, which include anode and cathode material. The objective is to develop an all-new battery from scratch with significant improvements compared to existing options.

If you are not familiar, the anode material determines the performance of the battery, which includes density, output, and stability. The company is developing the cathode material with a mixture of nickel, cobalt, manganese, and aluminum, which is entirely different from the existing composition of batteries. To improve the battery’s performance, the company is also considering carbon nanotubes.