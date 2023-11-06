Apple plans to update entire iPad lineup in 2024

Apple hasn’t released a new iPad all year, the first time that’s happened since Steve Jobs launched the revolutionary tablet computer in 2010, but, next year, the entire iPad lineup will be updated.

The company plans to update its entire iPad lineup during 2024. New low-end AirPods are coming next year as well, with a refreshed Pro model following in 2025. One thing Apple can do to boost revenue is raise prices, and it’s beginning to pull that lever. The company just boosted subscription rates for TV+, Arcade and News+. While none of those services is as popular as iCloud storage or Apple Music, the increases should help keep that division growing. But to truly reinvigorate its business, Apple needs one of its hallmark “next big things.” In that vein, the company is preparing to enter the mixed-reality and electric vehicle markets.

MacDailyNews Take: The “Apple Car,” if it ever arrives, is a long way out and the Apple Vision Pro will be for early adopters for at least a few years after it debuts, due to price, in-store-only fitting and purchases, and being U.S.-only to start, but, as with the Mac, iPod, iPhone, iPad, etc., word of mouth will build, the product will come down in price and become easier to purchase – Vision Pro has a long road of growth ahead!

