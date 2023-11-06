Major Apple assembler Foxconn reiterates strong year-end holiday sales outlook

Major Apple assembler Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, on Sunday reiterated its previous outlook of strong year-end holiday sales, and said customers were buying well in China and the United States.

Reuters:

The fourth quarter is traditionally the hot season for Taiwan’s tech companies as they race to supply smartphones, tablets and other electronics to major vendors such as Apple (AAPL.O) for the year-end holiday period in Western markets.

Foxconn said in a statement that with the second half of the year a “traditional peak season” for consumer tech products, operations “will ramp up sequentially”, sticking to its outlook given last month. “Significant growth outlook in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter remains unchanged.”

Revenue in its smart consumer electronics products, including smartphones, saw “significant” growth month-on-month as new products drove demand and ahead of China’s Singles Day shopping event this month and Thanksgiving holidays in the United States, Foxconn said.