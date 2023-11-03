Apple employee fired over antisemitic Instagram message

Natasha Dach, an Apple employee, Apple employee who took to Instagram to condemn “Zionists” for being “murderers and thieves,” has been fired by the company.

Natasha Dach, an Apple employee, proudly states her German heritage and know how of Jews: – sneaking in countries

– stealing peoples lives

– torturing others Horrifying @Apple. pic.twitter.com/fEObPWlu9W — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 2, 2023

Ariel Zilber for The New York Post:

The Post has sought comment from Dach, who has deleted her LinkedIn and Instagram accounts. StopAntisemitism posted an image of Dach on its official X social media feed. Several websites with photos that bear a resemblance to Dach indicate that she is a creative writer and information technology specialist based in Istanbul, Turkey. The Post has sought comment from Apple. Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism, told The Post that the group learned of Dach’s termination from a confidential source within the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech behemoth.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple CEO Tim Cook has been largely silent on the Israel-Hamas war.

Lydia Moynihan for The New York Post:

Apple and its CEO Tim Cook have been remarkably quiet when it comes to the Hamas attacks on Israel – and sources speculate it has something to do with China. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg condemned the Oct. 7 attacks as “pure evil.” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella posted he was “heartbroken by the horrific terrorist attacks.” Google CEO Sundar Pichai proclaimed his “stand against antisemitism.” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on X called the attacks on Israel “shocking and painful.” Meanwhile, Cook – who pulled Apple products out of Russia following the Ukraine invasion, posted an open letter on Apple’s website “speaking up on racism” and has told climate skeptics he doesn’t want them to hold Apple shares – has posted nothing on social media about Israel and Hamas since the attacks. Indeed, the only public statement from Cook readily accessible online appears to be one he gave The Jerusalem Post earlier this week – and some tech insiders viewed it as relatively wishy-washy. “I am deeply saddened by the devastating attacks in Israel and the tragic reports emerging from the region,” Cook told the newspaper in a statement published on Monday. “My heart goes out to the victims, the families who have lost their loved ones, and all those who suffer as a result of this violence.”

