Apple promotes Zach Kahn to head PR for Vision Pro apps and content

Apple has promoted Zach Kahn, who previously managed the company’s podcast and audiobooks PR, to lead public relations for the Vision Pro spatial computer’s apps and content.

Todd Spangler for Variety:

According to his LinkedIn bio, Kahn will head communications for apps, services and entertainment on Apple Vision Pro, which is slated to feature apps for Apple TV and Apple Music when it launches in early 2024…

In January 2022, Apple hired Andrea Schubert to head PR for Apple Vision Pro. Previously, she led PR for Meta’s Reality Labs, the VR and AR products division that includes the Quest headsets.

Kahn is based out of Los Angeles. Prior to his new role, he headed public relations for Apple’s podcast business for nearly four years. As of January, he was also managing PR for the company’s books business.

Taking over PR duties for Apple’s podcast group is Olivia DeJesse, who also manages media relations for the Fitness+ subscription service.