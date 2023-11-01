New USB-C Apple Pencil is now available to order

With pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity, the new, more affordable Apple Pencil is perfect for note taking, sketching, annotating, journaling, and more. Designed with a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of iPad for storage, it pairs and charges with a USB-C cable. The new Apple Pencil is available to order beginning today at apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app for $79 (U.S.) in 33 countries and regions, including the U.S. Starting this week, it is available for purchase in stores.

Apple Pencil (1st and 2nd generation) set the gold standard with advanced pixel-perfect precision, low latency, and support for tilt sensitivity, and the new Apple Pencil offers these same features that customers love. The new Apple Pencil works great with iPadOS features like Scribble, Notes, and collaborating with others in Freeform, and when used with M2 iPad Pro models, it supports Apple Pencil hover for even greater precision. A non-removable sliding cap reveals a USB-C port, enabling customers to use a USB-C cable to connect the new Apple Pencil to all iPad models with a USB-C connector for pairing and charging. When magnetically attached to iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil enters a sleep state to conserve battery.

Combined with the versatility of iPad, the new Apple Pencil unlocks more choice and value for customers to experience the magic of digital handwriting, annotation, marking up documents, and more. The new Apple Pencil allows customers to choose the perfect Apple Pencil depending on their desired features and iPad model. iPad (10th generation) customers can choose the new Apple Pencil or Apple Pencil (1st generation). iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini customers can choose the new Apple Pencil or Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

MacDailyNews Note: For more information on compatibility and the Apple Pencil lineup, visit apple.com/apple-pencil.

