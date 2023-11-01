Since 2015, Apple has acquired more than two dozen artificial intelligence companies. Companies and startups like Emotient, Laserlike, Drive.ai, AI.Music, and WaveOne. But, Apple prefers to keep the development of products and services secret until release which has led to concerns that the world’s most valuable company is falling behind rivals in the field of artificial intelligence.

Apple doesn’t talk publicly about AI acquisitions and has generally been tight-lipped about its overall strategy in the space, including its longstanding internal R&D in AI… Publicity is not the only difference to glean from Apple’s AI approach to date and the future impact on its consumer-centric business model. While its rivals are focused on building stand-alone generative AI models, Apple has targeted machine learning infrastructure… “They wont look at AI from the outside looking in. They will be big player in AI even though the perception is they are late to the game,” Ives said. “We believe they are on the cusp of what will be the introduction of an AI App Store over the next year,” he said… He expects Apple to spend as much as $5 billion a year on AI and says it already has spent $10 billion on AI research & development in the past few years to create the foundation for developers to build AI apps – a level that would be comparable to Microsoft’s spending. “That’s the holy grail for them, the AI App Store. That’s where they can monetize in a historic way,” Ives said.

MacDailyNews Take: Tim Cook during an Apple conference call in August: “We view AI and machine learning as core, fundamental technologies that are integral to virtually every product that we build. And, of course, we’ve been doing research across a wide range of AI technologies, including generative AI, for years,. e’re going to continue investing, innovating and responsibly advancing our products with these technologies, with the goal of enriching people’s lives. We tend to announce things as they come to market, and that’s our MO, and I’d like to stick to that.”

