Apple’s entry-level MacBook Pro looks like an industry disruptor

Apple on Monday announced a new MacBook Pro lineup featuring the all-new family of M3 chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. With a next-generation GPU architecture and a faster CPU, the M3 family brings even more performance and remarkable new capabilities to MacBook Pro. The new 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 is not only great for everyday tasks, but also delivers phenomenal sustained performance in pro apps and games. Perfect for aspiring creatives, students, and entrepreneurs, it now starts at just $1,599.

Jason Perlow for ZDNet:

‎

This new Apple Silicon lineup, crafted with a cutting-edge 3-nanometer process, showcases Cupertino’s drive for performance, efficiency, and a strategic edge in the tech battlefield.

The enhancements in GPU optimization and improved and increased AI cores in the new chips were key highlights of the event. These will make the Mac an even more attractive platform for content creators, gamers, AI software developers, and end-users who require high-end graphics visualization (medical, sciences, aerospace, etc.).

Don’t discount the low-end MacBook as an industry disruptor. The obvious target for the new chips and corresponding hardware appeal to content creators and developers willing to invest in a high-performance system — but we should not dismiss the entry-level laptop priced at $1,599, which could set a new performance benchmark at that price point.

I know of many professionals who aren’t content creation types who spend a lot of time traveling or are on the go who would love the base Macbook Pro 14″, especially in the 18GB RAM configuration for $1,999. The 20-hour battery life with that level of performance is going to be too good to pass up for many corporate workers.

We should also consider what impact the lower-end M3 systems are going to have on an already weakened Wintel market. Firstly, any M1 and M2 Mac machines already in the retail channel that were already very competitive with the Intel machines being offered by other manufacturers will drop in price significantly and will apply even more pressure, additionally decimating Intel’s relevancy in many market segments.