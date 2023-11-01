India authorizes Apple to import MacBooks and iPads

India has authorized some 110 firms, including Apple, to import laptops, tablets, and other personal computers under a new system aimed at monitoring shipments, two government sources told Reuters.

Shivangi Acharya for Reuters:

India announced the new system for laptops, tablets and personal computers last month after it rolled back an earlier plan to impose a licensing regime, following criticism from the industry and Washington. Companies must register the quantity and value of imports on a portal, with an authorisation valid until September 2024.

MacDailyNews Take: India’s licensing plan started with a bang, but ends with a whimper.

Apple is all in on India and we can see the company being granted exemptions or expedited licensing given that the company’s current push to diversify beyond China strongly involves significant manufacturing and assembly investments in India by Apple and their assemblers. – MacDailyNews, August 8, 2023

