“Sonic Dream Team” arrives December 5th exclusively on Apple Arcade. Sonic the Hedgehog is back in “Sonic Dream Team!” A game packed with non-stop action and thrilling adventures!

Join Sonic and friends as they dive deep into a bizarre world of dreams! Unravel an original and captivating storyline while taking command of six dynamic playable characters. With their unique abilities, dash, climb and fly your way to victory against infamous Eggman!

Join a race against time to stop Dr. Eggman's bizarre dreams from coming true. Sonic Dream Team arrives December 5th exclusively on @AppleArcade! pic.twitter.com/Yp6RGJkhjs — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 1, 2023

Get ready to race through mind-bending dream worlds that include wall-running, gravity changes, and more! Your mission: fight to rescue your friends and battle Eggman for control of an ancient artifact that can make dreams come true.

Complete missions, fight bosses and find toys of your favourite Sonic characters to add to your ever-growing collection!

Compatibility

• iPhone: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.

• iPad: Requires iPadOS 13.0 or later.

• iPod touch: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.

• Mac: Requires macOS 11.0 or later.

• Apple TV: Requires tvOS 13.0 or later.

MacDailyNews Take: Only on Apple Arcade. We love it when a plan comes together!

