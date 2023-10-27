Tata Group to become India’s first homegrown Apple iPhone assembler

After Wistron agreed to sell a plant in the southern part of the country to the conglomerate, Tata Group is set to become India’s first homegrown Apple iPhone assembler.

Sankalp Phartiyal for Bloomberg News:

Wistron’s board approved the sale of Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (India) Private Ltd. to Tata for $125 million, the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer said Friday in a statement. The unit operates an iPhone assembly plant near Bengaluru, a person familiar with the matter said.

Tata, an airline-to-software conglomerate, has been in talks for more than a year to take over the plant, as it seeks to forge closer ties with Apple Inc. The deal advances India’s efforts to create local contenders to challenge China’s dominance in electronics, which has been jeopardized by political tensions with the US.

Apple’s iPhones are mainly assembled by Taiwanese manufacturing giants like Pegatron Corp. and Foxconn Technology Group.