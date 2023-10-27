Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ event said to unveil new Macs powered by M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips

Apple is likely to launch new Mac models at its online-only “Scary Fast” event on Monday, October 30th. These new Macs will be powered by Apple’s all-new 3nm M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max SoCs, according to Bloomberg News.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Here is everything that can be expected on Monday:

MacBook Pro:

• High-end MacBook Pros codenamed J514 and J516. The machines will look nearly identical to current models, but will probably include speedier new M3 Pro and M3 Max processors.

• The company has been testing multiple different versions of the M3 Pro processor. One baseline version in the works has 12 main processor cores, made up of six high-performance blocks and six high-efficiency cores. Generally speaking, the more cores you have, the more powerful the chip. The product also has 18 cores for processing graphics. That would be an increase of two main processing cores — known as CPU cores — and two graphics cores over the current model. Another M3 Pro chip seen in testing by developers has 14 main processing cores, including 10 for high performance and four for efficiency, and 30 graphics cores.

• There are multiple versions of the M3 Max in testing, including a top-end version with 16 main processing cores — 12 for high performance and four for efficiency — and 40 graphics cores.

• Apple has also tested updated configurations for memory, or RAM, including new 24-gigabyte and 48-gigabyte options.

While it’s unclear which chip configurations will ultimately ship, the components are likely to include improved gaming capabilities — similar to the iPhone 15 Pro’s A17 chip.

iMac:

• The new 24-inch iMac — codenamed J433 and J434 — includes internal design changes and a revamped stand. The company has tested the machine in similar colors as the current models, but Apple could still change up the options at the unveiling.

• Apple developed this new iMac with the M3 chip. In testing, the company has used versions with the same number of main processing cores as the M2: four for high performance and four for efficiency. But it has tried new graphics configurations, including a chip with 10 graphics cores.