U.S. ITC issues potential Apple Watch import ban in Masimo patent fight

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has barred Apple from importing its Apple Watches, finding that they violate Masimo’s patents for light-based blood-oxygen monitoring technology. This decision upholds a judge’s ruling from January.

The ban will not take effect immediately, as it is subject to presidential review and possible appeals. The U.S. administration will have 60 days to decide whether to veto the import ban based on policy concerns before it goes into effect.

Apple can appeal the ban to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit after the review period ends. “Masimo has wrongly attempted to use the ITC to keep a potentially lifesaving product from millions of U.S. consumers while making way for their own watch that copies Apple,” an Apple spokesperson said. “While today’s decision has no immediate impact on sales of Apple Watch, we believe it should be reversed, and will continue our efforts to appeal.” Apple is also facing an Apple Watch import ban in a separate patent dispute with medical technology company AliveCor. The ITC issued a ban in February but placed it on hold during related proceedings over the validity of AliveCor’s patents.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple Watch’s Blood Oxygen app allows you to measure the oxygen level of your blood on-demand directly from your wrist, providing you with insights into your overall wellness. More info about how to use the Blood Oxygen app here.

