iOS 17.2 beta includes Apple’s new Journal app

Apple’s Journal is a new app included in iOS 17.2 beta that helps iPhone users reflect and practice gratitude through journaling, which has been shown to improve wellbeing. Using on-device machine learning, personalized suggestions can be provided to help inspire a user’s journal entry. Suggestions are intelligently curated from recent activity, including photos, people, places, workouts, and more, making it easy to start a journal entry, and scheduled notifications can help build a journaling habit. With the ability to lock the app, the use of on-device processing, and end-to-end encryption, Journal is built to protect a user’s privacy and ensure no one — including Apple — can access a user’s entries. With the new Journaling Suggestions API, developers will be able to add journaling suggestions to their apps.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

‎

The Journal app is available starting today with the iOS 17.2 developer beta. A public beta is expected to be released soon, followed by a general release later this year. In addition to the Journal app itself, iOS 17.2 also includes the new Journaling Suggestions API. This feature allows third-party journaling apps to also take advantage of the same journaling suggestions that Apple is using for its Journal app. Journaling Suggestions provides a visual picker interface for iPhone apps. The picker displays personal Moments that occur in someone’s life, such as their workouts and exercise, places they visit, a trip they take, a person they connect with, their photo memory highlights, Photos in their library, a song or podcast they listen to. Only suggestions explicitly added by the user will be shared with an app. If your app donates activities or interactions to SiriKit or CallKit or if someone authorizes your app to save data to HealthKit, some data might show up as part of Journaling Suggestions.

‎

MacDailyNews Note: Members of the Apple Beta Software Program can take part in shaping Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions and letting the company know what you think. More info: https://beta.apple.com

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.