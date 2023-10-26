Apple debuts new ‘Pro Power’ ad spotlighting gaming capabilities of iPhone 15 Pro

Apple on Thursday debuted its new “Pro Power” advertisement spotlighting the gaming capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple via YouTube:

‎

The next level of mobile gaming is here. Up to 20 percent faster GPU for the best graphics performance in an iPhone ever. Up to 2x faster Neural Engine. And industry-leading speed and efficiency. The A17 Pro chip on iPhone 15 Pro is a game changer. Literally.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: iPhone 15 Pro uses hardware-accelerated ray tracing for the first time — that’s up to four times faster than software‑based ray tracing, delivering more fluid graphics and true‑to‑life lighting. It’s the fastest ray‑tracing performance in a smartphone. Plus, MetalFX Upscaling combines the performance of the GPU and the Neural Engine to produce high‑resolution graphics while using much less power. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max offer gaming capabilities unmatched by any other smartphone.

