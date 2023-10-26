tvOS 17.2 beta reveals new Apple TV app

Apple’s newly seeded tvOS 17.2 beta also contains the new Apple TV app, with easier navigation and a dedicated sidebar that for content from streaming services including Apple TV+.
The sidebar has dedicated sections for Search, Watch Now, Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass, Sports, the Store, and the Library.
In a separate “Channels and Apps” area, users can access content from specific streaming services that integrate with the TV app. Options include ABC, CBS, Comedy Central, Hulu, ESPN, Discovery, Peacock, Prime Video, and more.
Up Next in Watch Now has not changed, but Apple has added a new “My TV” section below the top charts that seems to house TV suggestions from multiple networks as a replacement for “For You.” There isn’t any dedicated Channels section in Watch Now, but a Channels and Apps feature has been added to the Store.
MacDailyNews Take: Looks like an improvement.
2 Comments
Does the library include music? In tvOS 17 I cannot access my music library any more – there’s just an invite to try Apple Music which is no use to me.
Oh sorry – that was a picture of the TV app, wasn’t it. ignore my query.