tvOS 17.2 beta reveals new Apple TV app

Apple’s newly seeded tvOS 17.2 beta also contains the new Apple TV app, with easier navigation and a dedicated sidebar that for content from streaming services including Apple TV+.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

‎

The sidebar has dedicated sections for Search, Watch Now, ‌Apple TV+‌, MLS Season Pass, Sports, the Store, and the Library.

In a separate “Channels and Apps” area, users can access content from specific streaming services that integrate with the TV app. Options include ABC, CBS, Comedy Central, Hulu, ESPN, Discovery, Peacock, Prime Video, and more.

Up Next in Watch Now has not changed, but Apple has added a new “My TV” section below the top charts that seems to house TV suggestions from multiple networks as a replacement for “For You.” There isn’t any dedicated Channels section in Watch Now, but a Channels and Apps feature has been added to the Store.