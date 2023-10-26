Elon Musk’s X rolls out audio and video calling

According to owner and chief technology officer Elon Musk, his social media platform X is launching an early version of video and audio calling for some users.

Reuters:

‎

Musk described a post on the platform instructing users on enabling the feature as an “Early version of video & audio calling on X.” The latest functionality comes amid a series of new features and changes to the platform’s core experience under Musk, who acquired the social media company nearly a year ago. After rebranding Twitter as X, Musk signaled he would turn the platform into a super-app, offering a range of services from messaging and social networking to peer-to-peer payments.

‎

MacDailyNews Note: In August Musk said in a post on X:

Video & audio calls coming to X: – Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

– No phone number needed

– X is the effective global address book That set of factors is unique.

To enable video and voice calls on 𝕏, go to Settings > Privacy & Safety > Direct Messages > Enable Audio & Video Calling.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.