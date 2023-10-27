Mac gaming is about to get ‘Scary Fast’

Apple this week announced that it will be holding an online-only special media event on Monday, October 30th starting at 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT, and MacRumors believes that there are several reasons why gaming on the Mac will be one of the major focuses of the event.

Like the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple’s upcoming M3 series of chips for Macs will likely feature hardware-accelerated ray tracing for significantly improved graphics rendering compared to software-based ray tracing. M3 series chips are also expected to be manufactured with TSMC’s 3nm process for faster performance and improved power efficiency compared to M2 series chips. These advancements pave the way for more AAA games to launch on the Mac. Japanese game developer Capcom recently announced that Resident Evil Village will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro and on iPad models with the M1 chip and newer starting October 30, which is the same day as Apple’s event next week. It’s possible that the release date lining up with the event is merely a coincidence, but it could hint at additional Mac-related gaming news to come from Apple and Capcom, and perhaps other game developers. A source informed us that Apple is holding its online event at the unusual time of 5 p.m. Pacific Time because it will fall during business hours in Japan, and claimed that the event will include a major tie-in with a Japanese game developer, but we have not independently confirmed the accuracy of this information.

MacDailyNews Take: For the 20+ years we’ve been closely covering Apple, the promise of real Mac gaming has been as elusive as the Holy Grail. Is Monday, October 30th finally the day? Read MacRumors‘ full article for more strong clues that Mac gaming is about to make a significant leap.

