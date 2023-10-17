Apple iPhones could get self-healing displays sooner than you think

Sooner than you think, your Apple iPhone could sport a self-healing display. CCS Insight, a technology research firm based in the United Kingdom, shared Tuesday that major smartphone manufacturers are working to bring self-healing displays to market by 2028.

Adrianna Nine for ExtremeTech:

‎

The firm’s forecast was just one of many in its Predictions for 2024 and Beyond booklet, published at the start of its three-day event of the same name. The firm said displays “capable of repairing minor scratches and dents on their own” could hit “smartphones and other consumer electronics” within the next five years.

The technology is admittedly in the early stages of development, but it can be done. In 2017, a group of engineers in Tokyo accidentally created a glass-like material capable of fixing its own fractures. Other scientists have been studying and producing self-healing components on purpose, from spacecraft hulls to pure metals.

CCS Insight says manufacturers would leverage “a special material in the display, which, when exposed to air, reacts and forms a new layer of material to fill an imperfection.” This is the same concept behind the other self-healing components we mentioned earlier, as well as Rome’s 2,000-year-old walls, which owe their lengthy existence to their ability to mend their own fractures.