24-inch iMac coming 2024, 32-inch mini-LED iMac in 2025 – Ming-Chi Kuo

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is predicting that Apple will release an updated 24-inch iMac in 2024, with a long-awaited top-of-the-line 32-inch mini-LED iMac coming in 2025.

Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac

Ming-Chi Kuo via X:

New iMac prediction update:

1. 24-inch iMac refresh in 2024.

2. Higher-end 32-inch mini LED display iMac in 2025.


MacDailyNews Take: A lot of people have been waiting for an iMac larger than 24-inches, that’s for sure. Looks like they’ll have to keep waiting a bit longer.

