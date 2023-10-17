24-inch iMac coming 2024, 32-inch mini-LED iMac in 2025 – Ming-Chi Kuo

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is predicting that Apple will release an updated 24-inch iMac in 2024, with a long-awaited top-of-the-line 32-inch mini-LED iMac coming in 2025.

Ming-Chi Kuo via X:

New iMac prediction update: 1. 24-inch iMac refresh in 2024. 2. Higher-end 32-inch mini LED display iMac in 2025.

MacDailyNews Take: A lot of people have been waiting for an iMac larger than 24-inches, that’s for sure. Looks like they’ll have to keep waiting a bit longer.

