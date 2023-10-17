Apple’s HomePod Software 17.1 delivers Enhance Dialogue to original HomePod and HomePod mini

Apple has seeded developers with HomePod Software Update 17.1 RC which delivers support for the Enhance Dialogue feature to the original HomePod and HomePod mini.

Apple’s notes state: “Software version 17.1 adds support for Enhance Dialogue on HomePod mini and HomePod (1st generation) so you can hear spoken voices more clearly over effects, action, and music in a movie or TV show when paired with Apple TV 4K. This update also includes bug fixes and stability improvements.”

iClarified:

When you connect one or two HomePod speakers to Apple TV 4K for home theater sound, you can turn on Enhance Dialogue to make speech more prominent in audio mixes so that dialogue is easier to hear and understand. The Enhance Dialogue setting only appears if you have tvOS 17 or later on one or two HomePod speakers paired to an Apple TV 4K with tvOS 17 or later. Make sure the HomePod speakers are selected as Default Audio Output. To use the features, do either of the following: • Enhance dialogue in the currently playing video: Show playback controls, then select the Audio Options button and choose Enhance Dialogue from the pop-up menu. • Enhance dialogue for all videos: Open Settings on Apple TV, go to Video and Audio, and turn on Enhance Dialogue.

MacDailyNews Take: Enhance that dialogue – free it from bad mixes everywhere!

