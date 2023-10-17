Apple Original Films hosts director Martin Scorsese and Osage Nation delegation at L.A. premiere of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Ahead of the debut of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” in theaters this Friday, October 20, last night Apple Original Films hosted the Los Angeles red carpet premiere for the widely celebrated film at the Dolby Theatre. With more than 60 members of the Osage Nation in attendance, and a special moment that featured Osages singing around the drum during the arrivals at the landmark event, the delegation was joined by “Killers of the Flower Moon” director, producer and screenwriter Martin Scorsese; screenwriter Eric Roth; producers Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi; executive producers Rick Yorn, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul; Osage ambassador and consulting producer Chad Renfro; director of photography Rodrigo Prieto; production designer Jack Fisk; Osage clothing consultant Julie O’Keefe; costume designer Jacqueline West; casting director Ellen Lewis; indigenous casting director Rene Haynes; production sound mixer Mark Ulano; makeup department head Thomas Nellen; VFX supervisor Pablo Helman; and, author of Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann.

The Los Angeles premiere of “Killers of the Flower Moon” follows global events in anticipation of the film held in Cannes, New York City, London and Mexico City.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” tracks the suspicious murders of members of the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight after oil was discovered underneath their land. “Killers of the Flower Moon” also stars Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, and is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Killers of the Flower Moon” was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Producers are Martin Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Sommer, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ following its exclusive theatrical run.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 382 wins and 1,573 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

‎

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.