Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Luxshare factory amid preparations for Vision Pro assembly

Apple CEO Tim Cook visited manufacturing facilities in China run by Luxshare Precision Industry Co, as the firm prepares assembly facilities for Apple’s Vision Pro spatial computer.

Dylan Butts for South China Morning Post:

‎

Cook was spotted on Wednesday morning in a tour of a factory owned by Luxshare – a major Apple AirPods supplier that has also won iPhone 15 orders and was named as an assembler of the Vision Pro – in the northern part of eastern Zhejiang province, according to a report by state-owned Shanghai Securities News.

That followed reports of Cook’s visit last week to an Apple Store in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan province, where he expressed his excitement to reporters about the work done by Chinese-based developers on apps for the Vision Pro, Apple’s first major new product in a decade.

Shenzhen-based Luxshare’s deal as assembler for the Vision Pro marked the first time that Apple has enlisted a mainland Chinese supplier to build a “first-generation” product, according to Counterpoint Research analyst Ivan Lam…