India will not impose restrictions on MacBook and other laptop imports – official

India is abandoning its plan to impose restrictions on MacBooks, iPads, and other laptop and tablet imports, which it announced in August.

The Indian government said it is holding consultations with the industry and will announce a new order by the end of October.

The import licensing regime, which was delayed by three months after objections from industry and criticism from Washington, aimed to “ensure trusted hardware and systems” enter India. However, the government has now decided to roll back the plan.

Trade Secretary Sunil Barthwal said the government “only wants importers to be on close watch.” The officials did not disclose details about the new plans.

MacDailyNews Take: The decision to abandon the import restrictions is a victory for the laptop industry and consumers as it will make it easier and more affordable for Indians to buy laptops.

Apple is all in on India and we can see the company being granted exemptions or expedited licensing given that the company’s current push to diversify beyond China strongly involves significant manufacturing and assembly investments in India by Apple and their assemblers. – MacDailynews, August 8, 2023

