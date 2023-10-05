Apple assembler Foxconn expects strong holiday sales in fourth quarter

Major Apple assembler Foxconn predicted on Thursday strong year-end holiday sales. Foxconn said in a statement that with the second half of the year a “traditional peak season” for consumer tech products, operations “will ramp up sequentially.” It added, “The fourth quarter should see significant growth compared to the third quarter.”

Ben Blanchard and Sarah Wu for Reuters:

‎

The fourth quarter is traditionally the hot season for Taiwan’s tech companies as they race to supply smartphones, tablets and other electronics to major vendors such as Apple for the year-end holiday period in Western markets. Foxconn beat estimates for second-quarter earnings unveiled in August thanks to a booming artificial intelligence sector but it retained a cautious outlook for this year due to global economic uncertainties. Revenue in its smart consumer electronics products, including smartphones, saw strong growth month-on-month “due to new product launches in September”, Foxconn said. Foxconn is the world’s biggest iPhone assembler…

‎

MacDailyNews Take: 🙂

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.