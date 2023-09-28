Disney+ begins password-sharing crackdown

Starting on November 1st, Disney will begin restricting Disney+ password sharing in Canada, at least, to start.

Monica Chin for The Verge:

The company announced the change in an email sent to Canadian subscribers. Disney has not provided many details on how it plans to enforce this policy — its email merely states that “we’re implementing restrictions on your ability to share your account or login credentials outside of your household.” The announcement reads more like a strong finger wag than anything else. A new “account sharing” section in the Canadian subscriber agreement also notes that the company may “analyze the use of your account” and that failing to comply with the agreement could lead to account limits or termination. Disney Plus is just the latest streaming service to attempt to tackle password sharing. Netflix has been testing such restrictions for over a year in various countries and began cracking down in the US in May 2023.

