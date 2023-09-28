PostScript hits the end of the road in macOS Sonoma

PostScript, the venerable page description language dating back to Macs in the 1980s, has finally met its end in macOS Sonoma.

Peter Cohen for AppleInsider:

Apple is clear about the removal in its release notes for Sonoma, saying that “macOS has removed the functionality for converting PostScript and EPS files to PDF format.”

It’s a bit of a sad footnote for a one-time revolutionary technology that helped kick off the desktop publishing revolution in which Apple and Adobe were both such central players. But times have changed: In 2021, PostScript’s inventor Charles Geschke passed away at age 81. Dr John Warnock, who co-founded Adobe with Geschke, passed away in August, 2023 at age 82.

For the most part, Adobe’s own PDF document format has succeeded PostScript, so this issue is unlikely to affect most people beyond those with archives of PostScript or EPS files.