Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple Car has ‘lost all visibility’

Apple’s work developing the Apple Car has “lost all visibility at the moment,” according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Ming-Chi Kuo via X:

‎

The development of the Apple Car seems to have lost all visibility at the moment. If Apple doesn’t adopt an acquisition strategy to enter the automotive market, I doubt that the Apple Car can go into mass production within the next years.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Forget flying cars, Apple’s is going to be invisible*!

‎

*In a choice of five stunning colors**, with a sixth “coming this spring.”

‎

**That only you can see, just like the colors of iPhones that are plopped into cases straight out of the box, never to get out.

‎

