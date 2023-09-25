Apple assembler Pegatron halts iPhone assembly at India factory after fire

Apple assembler Pegatron temporarily halted its iPhone line at its facility in south India on Monday after a fire on Sunday night, Reuters reports citing “three sources familiar with the matter.”

Reuters:

The Taiwanese firm has called off all shifts for the day at the factory near the city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu state, and is yet to inform assembly workers whether the facility will function on Tuesday, two of the sources added.

Pegatron told Reuters in a statement that “there was a spark incident” at the facility that is currently under control, and the incident “does not have significant financial or operational impact” for the company.

While the facility has a production capacity of about 26,000 iPhones per day, it has been assembling about 8,000-12,000 iPhones per day in recent months, an industry source said.

A local official with the emergency responses department said multiple fire engines from various stations had to be brought in to douse the fire, taking nearly five hours.

“There are no injuries, no casualties, nor damage to other assets. The cause of (the) accident is currently under investigations by (the) relevant authority,” Pegatron said.