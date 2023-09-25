Apple’s flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max ‘is a worthy improvement’ – Gurman

Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman discusses his first impressions of Apple’s new flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max in natural titanium.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The iPhone 15 Pro Max looks nearly identical to last year’s model, but the new titanium frame makes the phone feel immediately lighter and more upscale.

I find the less-sharp edges around the phone another improvement, making it much more comfortable to hold — especially considering that this is one of the largest phones on the market. Another design change is the thinner bezels, something that’s immediately noticeable and makes the border around the iPhone 14 Pro Max look thick by comparison.

The other big addition is the Action button, which replaces the mute switch on the side. It gives you the ability to launch essentially any feature on the iPhone. The button comes with presets for triggering the camera, turning on a Focus mode or beginning a voice recording, but there are limitless possibilities when you assign it to a shortcut in the Shortcuts app… I haven’t settled on what I will use the Action button for, but I think there is an opportunity to further improve it. Apple should add the ability to assign different functions based on the number of button clicks, time of day, location or what Focus mode you’re in.

Overall, the Pro Max is a worthy improvement, and I think the new design is helping drive early sales.