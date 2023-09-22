Tim Cook opened Apple Fifth Avenue on Friday to celebrate release of iPhone 15, new Apple Watches

Tim Cook opened Apple’s Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan on Friday to celebrate the official release of the company’s new iPhones and Apple Watches. Cook took selfies with customers who flocked to the store to get their hands on the new devices.

Ashley Capoot for CNBC:

Customers flocked to the store to get their hands on the new devices, and the line stretched around the corner of 58th Street from Fifth Avenue to Madison Avenue. One man told CNBC’s Steve Kovach that he had been waiting in line since 8 p.m. the night before. Cook unlocked the store and took selfies with people as they entered.

Apple announced its new devices at its annual launch event earlier this month, and preorders opened Sept. 15.

CNBC’s Kif Leswing tested the two new Pro iPhones, which start at $999 and $1,199, and found that the titanium is a “huge upgrade” because it makes the phone feel much lighter.

Customers can purchase the new devices at their nearest Apple Store or online.