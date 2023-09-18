Tim Cook watched ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 entirely on his Apple Vision Pro

Apple CEO Cook, in an interview aired on this week’s “CBS Sunday Morning,” revealed that he uses his Apple Vision Pro “on a regular basis,” including watching “the entire third season of ‘Ted Lasso’ on the Vision Pro.”

Todd Spangler for Variety:

Cook, as he said at last week’s Apple fall launch event, said the Vision Pro remains on track to ship in early 2024. At the same time, Cook acknowledged, the product is “more complex” than the iPhone, and “so it requires innovation in not only the development, but also in the manufacturing.” Apple has described the Vision Pro, to be priced at a whopping $3,500 apiece, as a “spatial computing” platform, and Cook has compared the product’s coming introduction to the way iPhone introduced smartphones to millions of people. The iPhone 15 Pro models Apple introduced last week can capture spatial video that can be viewed on the AR/VR headset, according to Apple.

MacDailyNews Take: “Ted Lasso” is fine, but “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is the Apple TV+ content that will really shine on Apple Vision Pro!

