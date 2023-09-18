Apple adds 6TB and 12TB iCloud+ plan storage options

Beginning today, Monday, September 18th, Apple users will have the option to choose from two additional iCloud+ plans: 6TB for $29.99 per month and 12TB for $59.99 per month.

The new plans are a perfect complement to the powerful 48MP Main cameras on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups that take photo and video capture on iPhone to the next level with super high-resolution photos and 4K videos. With iCloud+, users can keep large libraries of original, high-resolution photos and videos safe in iCloud and easily accessible across all of their devices and the web — all while keeping beautiful, optimized versions on their iPhone, automatically saving space. This is just one of the benefits of iCloud+.

Every iCloud+ plan offers premium features:

• Private Relay keeps browsing in Safari entirely private from network providers, websites, and even Apple — without affecting the browsing experience.

• Hide My Email lets users generate unique, random email addresses whenever needed, allowing users to sign up for newsletters, offers, and more without sharing their personal address.

• HomeKit Secure Video lets users capture and review home security footage in an end-to-end encrypted format so that only the user and the people they share with can see the footage.

• Custom email domains let users personalize their iCloud email address with a custom domain — or purchase one right from Mail settings.

MacDailyNews Note: Family Sharing enables all iCloud+ plans to be shared with up to five other people in a family group. That way, everyone in the household can access the premium features of iCloud+, have all the storage they need, and keep their content private and separate.

