Apple releases tvOS 17 bringing FaceTime to Apple TV 4K

Through the powerful integration of hardware and software, Apple TV 4K becomes an even more versatile living room device with the launch of FaceTime on tvOS 17 today, Monday, Septembr 18th, bringing new ways to connect with family and friends. (Applies to Apple TV 4K 2nd and 3rd generations.)

Users can make calls directly from Apple TV 4K, or start calls on iPhone or iPad, and hand them off to Apple TV 4K. FaceTime on Apple TV 4K takes advantage of Continuity Camera support to wirelessly connect to iPhone or iPad, and leverages the devices’ cameras and microphones to bring participants together on the TV.

Later this year, new tvOS apps from Webex by Cisco and Zoom will take advantage of Continuity Camera and expand their communications capabilities to Apple TV 4K. Developers can make the most of Continuity Camera APIs on Apple TV 4K to integrate iPhone or iPad into their tvOS apps, and create new shared and immersive entertainment experiences for the living room.

Also new with tvOS 17 on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD is expanded functionality with Siri. Users can ask more general questions and receive helpful responses, making Siri even more approachable and useful.

Additional features available with tvOS 17:

A redesigned Control Center on Apple TV makes it easier than ever for users to access key settings and information throughout the entire Apple TV experience. From the Home Screen, Control Center now displays system status, including the time and active profile, and expands with other helpful details based on a user’s activity.

The new Siri Remote locator on iPhone strengthens its seamless integration with Apple TV. Users can launch the Apple TV Remote inside Control Center on iPhone to find their Siri Remote (2nd generation) or later. As users get closer to the remote, an onscreen circle grows in size to guide their movement.

Interactivity with Apple Music Sing and Continuity Camera allows users to see themselves onscreen and add entertaining filters as they sing along to their favorite tracks. (Applies to Apple TV 4K (3rd generation); Apple Music subscription required.)

Memories as screen savers let users enjoy curated photos from their personal library, Shared Library, or both on the big screen.

Enhance Dialogue separates the dialogue from the background noise and brings it forward to the center channel so users can more clearly hear what is being said over the effects, action, and music in a movie or TV show on Apple TV 4K when paired with HomePod (2nd generation).

MacDailyNews Note: tvOS 17 is available as a free software update for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Features are subject to change. Some features may not be available in all regions or all languages, or on all devices. For more information, visit apple.com/apple-tv-4k.

