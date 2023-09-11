Apple said to discontinue all silicone and leather bands and cases in eco push

Apple is likely planning to discontinue all of its silicone rubber, fluoroelastomer, and leather accessories, replacing them with ones made of more eco-friendly materials, MacRumors reports.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

The move is expected to include accessories such as the iPhone Silicone Case with MagSafe, Sport Band, Solo Loop, and AirTag Loop. Apple is widely expected to discontinue its leather ‌iPhone‌ cases following the introduction of the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup, replacing them accessories made with a premium material marketed as “FineWoven.” The discontinuation of silicone accessories is not expected to be imminent, instead taking place via a more gradual transition whereby existing models are not refreshed with new color options. For example, Sport Band may not be refreshed with new color options following the launch of the Apple Watch Series 9, being available until supplies of the current units run out. Apple is expected to release new accessory designs, such as a “FineWoven” Apple Watch band with a magnetic buckle, to replace its outgoing products. The discontinuation of all leather and silicone Apple accessories is believed to be part of a wider move to transition to more environmentally friendly materials.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

[A]head of Apple’s iPhone and Apple Watch event on September 12, long-time Apple Watch partner Hermès has removed all mentions of the wearable and compatible bands from its website. This could mean it may be a quick shift for the Apple Watch away from leather. And is it the end of the luxury design house’s partnership with Apple?

MacDailyNews Take: Those who prefer long-lasting leather, silicone, and/or fluoroelastomer iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands will, of course, continue to have myriad third-party options.

