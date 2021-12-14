Don’t hide your meticulously designed iPhone in a case

Take your iPhone out of the case you bought for it and examine it. Look at how beautiful it is. Enjoy the build quality, brushing over the display without hitting case edges or, worse yet, some stuck on screen protector. Feel the noticeably lighter weight!

You chose an iPhone color when you bought it. Why did you bother if you’re going to cover it with a case?

Sareena Dayaram for CNET:

Ever since I experienced the anguish of back-to-back iPhone screen-shattering accidents, I’ve been firmly pro-case… But all it took was a single, seemingly mundane moment to alter my perspective: when I slipped off the case to extract the SIM card from my iPhone 12 Pro Max after months of leaving it swaddled in rubber. I was instantly reminded of why these phones are premium: The flat display looked all the more stunning without the case protruding from the sides. The phone felt lighter and more comfortable in my hands and the soothing Pacific blue shone through, unadulterated. It was as if the very integrity of the iPhone’s hardware had been revealed. The newly unveiled iPhone 13 lineup is just as aesthetically pleasing… After a quick Google I discovered droves of caseless iPhone crusaders: Fans claiming that using a naked iPhone is the only way to experience the best-known consumer tech product on the planet… Former CNET contributor Chris Matyszczyk put it this way: “You don’t buy a BMW and cover it in black rubber, do you? … You don’t buy a Prada purse and then wrap it in pink cling film just to make sure none of the corners get scratched.”

MacDailyNews Take: The $20-$40 you gained by minimizing scratches for trade-in or resale wasn’t worth denying yourself the use of an iPhone as it was designed to be used for an entire year or longer.

Yes, we know Apple sells cases. They’re not stupid. They will definitely sell you stuff if you think you want/need it, regardless of whether or not you do (see the Apple Polishing Cloth and iPod socks).

Apple’s meticulously-designed iPhones aren’t meant to be hidden; naked iPhones only for us. — MacDailyNews, July 10, 2017

