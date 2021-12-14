Apple’s Universal Control won’t arrive in macOS Monterey until ‘this spring’

As spotted by the AppleSWUpdates Twitter account, Apple’s Universal Control feature has been delayed again, with the company’s website now updated to note that the drag-and-drop feature won’t be arriving until sometime “this spring.”

With Universal Control, users will be able to work with a single mouse and keyboard and move seamlessly between Mac and iPad. Users can place devices next to each other and instantly move the cursor from one device to the other — no setup required. They can use their Mac keyboard to type text on any device, or drag and drop content back and forth easily between devices. Users can even draw with Apple Pencil on iPad, and place their illustrations right into apps on their Mac, enjoying the powerful capabilities of all their devices at once.

Universal Control is now scheduled to be released in Spring according to Apple’s website. Probably with macOS 12.3 pic.twitter.com/z9ryiCf1GF — Apple Software Updates (@AppleSWUpdates) December 13, 2021

Chaim Gartenberg for The Verge:

Apple had previously updated its website in October to indicate that Universal Control would be available “later this fall,” but with the official end of fall just a few days away, it seems that the company is no longer going to hit that estimate.

MacDailyNews Take: “This spring” has already sprung. See you next spring, Universal Control – maybe. Hopefully, at least, before macOS 13 Mammoth is unveiled next June. Don’t go the way of AirPower now, ya hear?

