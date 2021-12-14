Apple mandates masks for customers at all U.S. retail stores

Customers at Apple Retail Stores across America will be required to wear face masks to shop. California, where Apple is headquartered, imposed an indoor mask mandate on Monday.
Previously, Apple only required masks in some U.S. stores in regions that required them. Tuesday’s announcement means that Apple will require them for shoppers even in states that don’t require indoor masking.
“We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust our health measures in stores to support the wellbeing of customers and employees,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement. “Amid rising cases in many communities, we now require that all customers join our team members in wearing masks while visiting our stores.”
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is reporting nearly 120,000 new cases per day, up 25% from before Thanksgiving.
MacDailyNews Take: It is to laugh.
Unreasonable, illogical, unattainable levels of risk tolerance do not beget reasonable, logical, attainable policies. – MacDailyNews, November 19, 2021
Haven’t been to a physical Apple Store in a long time…
The CDC is a politicized joke.
There are currently 137 studies supporting natural immunity vs. 1 CDC “study” promoting vaccines.
Wake up. America’s institutions: Corporate press, CDC, FBI, etc. are corrupt.
Common cold and Omicron The cold is likely the most common sickness: around people in the United States come down with a billion colds annually. Most adults come down with two to three colds a year, and children even more. It usually takes people between seven and 10 days to get over a cold. Many viruses cause the cold, which includes symptoms like runny nose, sore throat, coughing and sneezing, headaches and body aches. The most common culprit is the rhinovirus. Symptoms typically start two to three days after you’re infected. The cold is usually passed along when you touch a surface infected by cold viruses. Most people recover from colds within seven to 10 days. But people with weakened immune systems, asthma, or other respiratory illnesses can develop serious illnesses, like bronchitis or pneumonia. In 2020 there were 711,000 pneumonia deaths in the United States alone. To date there have been ZERO deaths from Omicron in the United States and maybe one in the World. New lock downs, mask mandates, forced injections of harmful experimental drugs….The World has gone nuts, being lead by even nuttier leaders.
People the world over are susceptible to mass hysteria. This includes Tim Cook and his minions.
A Franklin-Templeson-Gallup research project on behavioral response to COVID-19 revealed that Americans overestimate the risk of the virus. Here are a few of their findings:
→ Americans believe that 50% of all COVID-19 deaths are people age 55 and older. The actual figure is 92%.
→ Americans believe that people age 44 and younger account for about 30% of total deaths. The actual figure is 2.7%.
→ Americans overestimate the risk of death from COVID-19 for people 24 and younger by a factor of 50.
Why do so many people overestimate the risk of the virus? Possibly due to their focus on the negative information from media.
The politicized CDC, for what it’s worth, determined the Infection Fatality Rate of Covid-19 for various age groups:
→ 0.003% for 0–19 years
→ 0.02% for 20–49 years
→ 0.5% for 50–69 years
→ 5.4% for 70+ years
Those who’ve died while having COVID had an average of 2.9 comorbidities and were over 75. If the COVID didn’t get them, pneumonia or the flu likely would have.
To reduce your fear of COVID-19, be mindful of where you focus your attention. Instead of focusing on the worst-case scenario, you can reduce anxiety, by looking at the odds, choosing faith over fear, and focusing on living your life.
Wearing a mask when driving a car or walking outside alone is not necessary. It’s the equivalent of wearing a helmet when walking around your neighborhood. Although it provides a layer of protection from reckless motorists and bicyclists, unless you have a severe falling issue, it is unnecessary from a statistical standpoint. The counter argument is that it’s better to be safe than sorry. Living this motto ensures you are safe but maintains the fear because safety behaviors are a constant reminder that at any moment you are in danger.
Stop believing the lies in your imagination about how easily the infection spreads and the likelihood of becoming seriously ill or dying. Choose faith over fear.
Do not engage with anxiety via your thoughts, online research, conventional media, and social media. Turn it ALL off.
Life is short. Live your life, don’t waste it mired in unreasonable fear.
About time!
You are either in on the scam or an abject moron. Which is it?
Ignore the graphic, the video works. Click play.
The CDC is a politicized joke, and California may be one of the only things that is an even more politicized joke. I wish we’d let the secede. They are a pox on the rest of the country. I have lived there, my father was born there, and I stand by my comment. Just go away, CA. Nobody gives a ****.
STUPID!!!
Zero people died in the U.S. from the latest Covid variant and one in the world.
But that does not stop SJW clueless Cook from marching lockstep with the Leftist morons that only know extreme left politics, worship corrupt science and government agencies.
Fine, I needed just one more reason NEVER to visit an Apple Store AGAIN…