Apple mandates masks for customers at all U.S. retail stores

Customers at Apple Retail Stores across America will be required to wear face masks to shop. California, where Apple is headquartered, imposed an indoor mask mandate on Monday.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

Previously, Apple only required masks in some U.S. stores in regions that required them. Tuesday’s announcement means that Apple will require them for shoppers even in states that don’t require indoor masking.

“We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust our health measures in stores to support the wellbeing of customers and employees,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement. “Amid rising cases in many communities, we now require that all customers join our team members in wearing masks while visiting our stores.”

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is reporting nearly 120,000 new cases per day, up 25% from before Thanksgiving.