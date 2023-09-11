Apple’s iPhone 15 launch on Tuesday is a key moment for markets

Apple is universally expected to unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup at it’s “Wonderlust” special media event on Tuesday.

Investors are looking for new iPhone 15 features including a rear-facing periscope telephoto lens, an A16 chip, and a USB-C port to replace Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector. Analysts also expect updates to Apple Watch models and AirPods.

Brian Swint for Barron’s:

Maybe that’s because we’re on the 15th iteration of a device that essentially does the same thing it did when the first one came out in 2007. It’s hard to get too pumped about a slightly better camera, slightly faster chip, or a new charging cable. Perhaps it’s a bonus this time, as the Federal Reserve prepares to receive new consumer-price data on Wednesday, that the new model should feel like a bargain on an inflation-adjusted basis. But none of that means this year’s announcement is any less important. And it’s about more than just Apple this time… Apple has been spearheading the technology-company rally this year. It’s one of the few companies that have lifted the Nasdaq and S&P 500 in a spectacular recovery from 2022’s declines.

MacDailyNews Take: Can’t wait to see how big the inprovments Apple’s new S8 chip will deliver for Apple Watch over the S8 which is basically a rebranded S6 (with an added three-axis gyroscope and high g-force accelerometer). The new S9 is expected to be based on Apple’s rather formidable A15 Bionic chip (vs. A13 upon which the A6, A7, and A8 are based), so we expect to see notable performance and efficiency improvements for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra Series 2!

