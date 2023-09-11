Qualcomm to supply Apple with 5G modems through 2026

Apple’s seemingly quixotic, years-long modem effort still won’t be bearing fruit in the near future as Qualcomm on Monday announced that it has entered into an agreement with Apple to supply Snapdragon 5G Modem‑RF Systems for smartphone launches in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

“This agreement reinforces Qualcomm’s track record of sustained leadership across 5G technologies and products.” – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm also said that the patent licensing deal inked with Apple in 2019 remains in place. That deal expires in 2025, but the companies have an option to extend it every two years.

Just last week, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expected Apple to finally deploy its own modem chips starting in 2025. Looks like that isn’t happening.

MacDailyNews Take: Which so-called team at Apple is worse: those responsible for Siri or those still trying and failing to develop a homegrown modem?

To paraphrase Steve Jobs: What is Apple’s modem supposed to do? [someone says: “Work.”] So, why the fuck doesn’t it do that? You’ve tarnished Apple’s reputation… You should hate each other for having let each other down… [disbands team and names new executive to run Apple’s modem effort]

