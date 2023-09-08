Nearly every iPhone and iPad app will run on Apple Vision Pro on day one

In a note to developers this week via its Developer app, Apple says that a brand‑new App Store will launch with Apple Vision Pro, featuring apps and games built for visionOS, as well as hundreds of thousands of iPad and iPhone apps that run great on visionOS, too.

Apple Vison Pro users will be able to access their favorite iPad and iPhone apps side by side with new visionOS apps on the infinite canvas of Apple Vision Pro, enabling them to be more connected, productive, and entertained than ever before. And since most iPad and iPhone apps run on visionOS as is, app experiences can easily extend to Apple Vision Pro from day one — with no additional work required by developers.

Apple Developer:

Starting this fall, an upcoming developer beta release of visionOS will include the App Store. By default, your iPad and/or iPhone apps will be published automatically on the App Store on Apple Vision Pro. Most frameworks available in iPadOS and iOS are also included in visionOS, which means nearly all iPad and iPhone apps can run on visionOS, unmodified. Customers will be able to use your apps on visionOS early next year when Apple Vision Pro becomes available.

MacDailyNews Take: On its launch day, the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer will be, by far, the most extensively supported computer to ever make its debut.

