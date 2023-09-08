PSA: If you haven’t already, update your iPhone and iPad

If you haven’t already updated your iPhone and iPad to Apple’s latest iOS and iPadOS releases (16.6.1), take a few minutes today to do so in order to protect against a security flaw.

Chris Velazco for The Washington Post:

This week, Apple disclosed and patched two security exploits that, if used correctly, could allow attackers to run their own code on other people’s devices. The company also said it is aware of a report that these issues may been “actively” used against certain people.

The University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, which discovered the exploits, said it discovered these vulnerabilities while inspecting a device owned by a person “employed by a Washington DC-based civil society organization with international offices.” Those exploits, Citizen Lab’s announcement says, were used to inject the NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware — software that has been used to hack journalists, business executives, and activists in addition to the criminal suspects and terrorists it was ostensibly designed to be used against.

That may sound unsettling, and it certainly can be for certain people. But ordinary users who aren’t likely to be targets of state-sponsored spyware attacks don’t have as much to worry about. Even so, the Citizen Lab encourages “all users” to install the update anyway.